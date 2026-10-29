The Moldovan state-owned company Energocom purchased its first 2 million cubic meters of natural gas from private Ukrainian producers. The purchase price was lower than the reference price for gas on the European market.

This was reported by the Moldovan media outlet Moldova 1, citing the country’s Prime Minister Vasile Tofan.

The deal was concluded on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange after private Ukrainian companies were temporarily authorized to export up to 15% of their own production. The difference from European spot prices was about 10 euros per thousand cubic meters.

According to the prime minister, Energocom resold previously contracted gas and secured a profit, demonstrating the effectiveness of the new procurement mechanism.

Moldova is considering increasing its imports of Ukrainian gas. Surplus production by private companies in Ukraine is estimated at approximately 500 million cubic meters. Chisinau is also negotiating medium- and long-term contracts with suppliers from Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Turkmenistan.

Source: Moldova 1

Moldova plans to begin purchasing natural gas starting in the fall of 2027, which will be extracted from the Black Sea as part of Romania’s Neptun Deep project. Thanks to the geographical proximity, the supply is expected to be cheaper.

Moldova aims to expedite the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries’ power system operators—Moldelectrica and Ukrenergo. The country also wants to speed up preparations for the construction of the second circuit of the “Bălți–Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant” power line.

During his speech at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan called on Ukrainian entrepreneurs to make more active use of the Moldovan railway network as a logistics bridge for exporting goods to Romania and the Balkan region.

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