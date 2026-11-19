During their visit to Shenzhen, China, the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China traveled in various luxury limousines.

Donald Trump traveled in an American Cadillac One, known as “The Beast.” It is a specially armored presidential vehicle manufactured by General Motors.

Xi Jinping traveled in a Chinese Hongqi N701 limousine. The brand name translates to “Red Flag.” The vehicle was designed specifically for China’s leadership.

Vladimir Putin arrived in a Russian Aurus Senat. He has been using this limousine since 2018 and takes it with him on overseas trips.

Source: Sky News.

President Xi Jinping and President Trump met in Shenzhen — Anadolu Agency

Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and was late to meet with Xi Jinping.

As a reminder, Trump and Putin concluded their meeting in Shenzhen without issuing a joint statement to the press.

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