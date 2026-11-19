The Russian payment system A7, which helps the Kremlin circumvent Western sanctions, has entered the African market. The company has opened offices in Nigeria and Zimbabwe and plans to expand its presence on the continent.

A7 Deputy CEO for Sales Stanislav Lazarev stated that the company will develop its infrastructure in line with the needs of Russian businesses entering new markets.

“If businesses are moving into new countries and geographic locations, we need to deploy our own infrastructure there to meet their needs. Not long ago, we entered the African market and opened two offices—in Nigeria and Zimbabwe,” he said during the RBC Foreign Trade Forum.

Promsvyazbank created the Russian A7 platform to facilitate international payments. Despite Western sanctions, the company plans to continue expanding its operations abroad. Its CEO and co-owner, Moldovan businessman Ilan Shor, had previously announced these intentions.

According to Lazarev, in Africa, A7 will serve not only Russian companies but also local exporters and importers interested in international money transfers.

A7’s First Deputy CEO, Irina Akopian, reported at the same forum that the company’s network is already represented by trading houses and agents in 150 countries around the world.

Meanwhile, Promsvyazbank Chairman Pyotr Fradkov stated in August that the volume of transactions involving the A7A5 stablecoin—pegged to the Russian ruble and issued via the A7 platform— had reached nearly $140 billion since its creation in early 2025.

Reuters reports this, citing platform executives.

As a reminder, Putin has stated that Russia is ready to relocate industrial enterprises to Africa amid sanctions.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is hosting dozens of African leaders in Moscow to deepen ties with countries on the continent and strengthen Russia’s influence. Africa’s importance to Moscow has grown since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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