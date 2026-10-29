Switzerland has reopened its diplomatic mission in North Korea

Switzerland has resumed operations at its diplomatic mission in Pyongyang, which had been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening is intended to facilitate direct dialogue with the North Korean authorities.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced this on social media platform X. He described the reopening of the mission as a concrete step toward strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During his three-day visit to North and South Korea, Cassis plans to hold talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and representatives of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea. The parties are expected to discuss, in particular, the resumption of bilateral consultations between their foreign ministries.

The Swiss mission reports to the country’s embassy in Beijing, which remains responsible for diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea.

Source: Ignacio Cassis (X)

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