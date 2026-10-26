Slovak opposition politicians sharply criticized Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár for his visit to Moscow to attend a meeting of the Russian-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission. Representatives of parliamentary factions emphasized the threat to national security and the damage to the country’s international reputation.

Veronika Remišová, a member of parliament from the “For the People” party, is demanding that the foreign minister provide explanations regarding the activities of Russian intelligence services in Europe and information about a Russian sabotage network operated from Slovakia, as well as regarding the possible expansion of Russia’s diplomatic presence.

Ivan Korčok, deputy chairman of the opposition party “Progressive Slovakia,” called the visit a gross violation of the country’s interests and announced his intention to initiate the minister’s dismissal: “This is a violation of the country’s interests and undermines its reputation in the world.” In addition, Juraj Krupa, a member of parliament from the “Freedom and Solidarity” party, stated: “This is terrible; it is truly unpleasant, because what is happening here is a prelude to a certain form of collaboration and betrayal of Slovakia’s national and state interests.” The Christian Democratic Movement emphasized that it is in the long-term interests of the Slovak Republic to ensure that no aggressor stands at its eastern borders and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not act as a “submissive servant of the Russian aggressor.”

Source: TA3.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár arrived in Moscow on October 26 to participate in a meeting of the Russian-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission. During his visit, he also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

As a reminder, Slovakia sent a delegation to Moscow for negotiations on oil and gas.

Read us on