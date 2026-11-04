U.S. President Donald Trump discussed with his advisers the possibility of firing Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth following significant Republican losses in the midterm elections.

According to CBS News, Trump has been considering whether Hegset should remain in office, but has not yet made a final decision.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is among the potential candidates to replace the secretary.

Source: CBS News

As a reminder, Yevgeny Windman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 7th congressional district who is of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

The Democrats won enough seats to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is winning the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

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