In Bulgaria, unknown individuals set fire to 11 of the 17 Starlink antennas at a secret facility near Sofia. This was stated by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of the “Yes, Bulgaria” party, who reported that two masked men were involved in the incident. Bulgarian security services have not yet publicly confirmed this information.

According to Mirchev, the perpetrators set fire to 11 of the 17 SpaceX antennas designed to communicate with Starlink satellites. The politician raised questions about the readiness of Bulgarian intelligence agencies to deal with potential sabotage and about security measures at the facility.

He also stated that the services had received warnings from partners about possible acts of sabotage at facilities with similar equipment. According to the lawmaker, an investigation is currently underway, but there is insufficient public information about it.

Bulgarian media speculate that the incident may have occurred in the village of Plana, where the “Plana” teleport—a ground-based space communications station owned by the operator Vivacom—is located. At the same time, journalists from Svobodna tochka emphasize that there is no independent confirmation of an attack on this specific facility.

Footage from the station’s public webcam shows flames on the evening of October 9, 2026, shortly after 10:00 p.m. However, it has not yet been determined whether this fire is related to the alleged arson of the Starlink antennas.

The publication reached out to the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs and the State Agency for National Security for comment, but as of the time of publication, it had not received either confirmation or denial of the information. The country’s Minister of Defense, Dimitar Stoyanov, also declined to comment on the incident and referred the question to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Source: Ivaylo Mirchev

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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