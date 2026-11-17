Former U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the promise made to Ukraine in 2008 regarding NATO membership was premature. He also suggested that Kyiv could instead be offered special status outside the Alliance with alternative security guarantees.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged that the 2008 promise to Ukraine regarding NATO membership was premature. This is stated in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, *Promise Me, America*, published by Newsweek.

In his memoirs, Biden devoted special attention to the prospects of Ukraine’s NATO membership. He stated that his administration did not insist on Ukraine’s accession to the alliance, despite Putin’s accusations that NATO expansion poses a threat to Russia.

“We did not insist on Ukraine’s accession to NATO, contrary to Putin’s accusations. The promise made in 2008 was premature,” wrote the former U.S. president.

This refers to a decision made at the 2008 NATO summit, when the alliance declared that Ukraine and Georgia would eventually become members.

Instead, Biden suggested that Ukraine could be offered an alternative system of security guarantees—a special status outside of NATO, but with protection through a network of relations with the European Union and the U.S., Newsweek reports.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. raised the issue of Donbas in exchange for NATO membership.

Prior to this, Putin reminded the U.S. of the NATO ultimatum he had issued back in 2021.

Russia also proposed that NATO countries conclude non-aggression pacts with security guarantees.

Read us on