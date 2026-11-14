Brazil has declared a state of emergency due to massive wildfires in the Amazon

The Brazilian state of Pará has declared a 120-day environmental emergency due to massive wildfires triggered by a severe drought.

Since early November, more than 5,000 fire outbreaks have been recorded in the region, of which nearly 700 have been active over the past 48 hours. Local authorities have mobilized additional resources to fight the fires.

The emergency measure, declared on Thursday, will last 120 days and includes a ban on the use of fire to clear pastures.

The government of the state of Pará has declared a severe drought, noting that “dry vegetation contributes to the spread of fire and poses a threat to the population, forests, and economic activities.”

The Brazilian Amazon is suffering from El Niño, the name given to the warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean—a climatic phenomenon that raises temperatures and causes drought. Experts say this year’s El Niño is expected to be the strongest on record.

In the city of Manaus, located in the neighboring state of Amazonas, schools were closed in early October due to health risks posed by smoke from hundreds of fires burning near urban areas.

This was reported by AFP.

As a reminder, a court in Brazil has once again postponed the hearing in the case of the murder of Paulo Paulino Guajajara, a Guajajara indigenous forest defender, and the attempted murder of his colleague Laércio Guajajara.

Brazil’s COP30 presidency presented a voluntary roadmap in Brasília to halt global deforestation by 2030. The document urges countries to accelerate the implementation of existing national and international instruments but calls for a significant increase in funding and political efforts.

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