Europe must accelerate the development of alternatives to the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems in order to reduce Ukraine’s dependence on the decisions of American billionaire Elon Musk and the unpredictable policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Journalists emphasized that the situation with Starlink, as well as the U.S. agreement on diesel fuel and the lifting of some sanctions against Russia, indicate that neither Musk nor Trump wants Ukraine to win.

At the same time, the publication notes, the continued provision of U.S. intelligence data and satellite communications suggests that Trump is not inclined to simply hand the Kremlin an easy victory.

“But, be that as it may, Ukraine and its more resolute allies know: it is unwise to rely on unpredictable people in Washington when it comes to defending Ukraine’s independence,” the article emphasized.

According to the journalists, this situation means that Europe, together with Ukraine, must accelerate the development of alternatives to Starlink and Starshield. They noted that this work is already underway, and Ukraine has demonstrated an outstanding ability to implement military innovations. However, the article notes that the problem, as always, is Europe’s excessively slow response to fully prevent the ultimate catastrophe—a Russian victory achieved not so much through territorial conquests on the battlefield as through the exhaustion of the civilian population.

“It is also clear that a tool as vital to Western security as Starshield—and this applies to the United States itself—cannot be controlled by a single person and used at that person’s sole discretion, even if that person is the richest on the planet,” the publication writes.

Journalists believe that the U.S.’s gradual abandonment of Ukraine has become one of the most shameful and baffling episodes in American foreign policy since the end of World War II.

“And this is a defining geopolitical reality for life on the European continent. Only Europe can save Ukraine, and this will require enormous technological efforts that will be very costly. The time has come for a ‘coalition of the willing’—if that concept still holds any meaning—to do what the Americans cannot or will not do,” the publication urged.

This is reported in an article by The Independent.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported that Starlink service has resumed at speeds exceeding 400 km/h.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the operational speed of Starlink and Starshell has not yet been restored, and the delivery of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic attacks is being delayed.

For many years, U.S. authorities have asked SpaceX to restrict or expand Starlink satellite communications in various countries, including Ukraine, Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon.

U.S. lawmakers have called on the Pentagon to guarantee Ukraine access to Starlink and Starshell.

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