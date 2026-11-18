In European hospitals, the number of infections caused by the bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae is on the rise, and this bacterium is increasingly showing resistance to antibiotics. Some strains of this bacterium are now virtually unresponsive even to new drugs, complicating treatment and posing a serious threat to patients.

According to the latest reports from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), between 2019 and 2025, the number of bloodstream infections caused by resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae increased by 72%.

This trend significantly sets the European Union back from its goal of reducing the number of such cases by 5% by 2030.

Infections associated with this bacterium pose a particular danger to people receiving treatment in healthcare facilities. The mortality rate from such infections typically ranges from 40% to 70%.

Laboratory test results show that certain strains of Klebsiella have already developed resistance to nearly all available antibiotics, including newer drugs.

Christian Giske, head of the relevant research division at the ECDC, called the situation with resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae the most alarming among all data on superbugs collected in Europe over the past year.

The problem is part of a broader phenomenon—antimicrobial resistance. This term refers to the ability of bacteria and fungi to adapt to the drugs that are supposed to kill them.

It is estimated that approximately 35,000 people die each year from such infections in the European Union, Iceland, and Norway. Giske emphasized that this poses a serious threat to public health.

Since bacteria can be transmitted between patients, the ECDC is urging hospitals to strengthen infection prevention and control measures. Specifically, this includes thorough hand hygiene, the proper use of gloves and other personal protective equipment, as well as thorough cleaning and disinfection of facilities.

Similar measures have already helped European countries reduce the spread of another dangerous hospital-acquired bacterium—MRSA. In 2025, the number of bloodstream infections caused by MRSA was 19% lower than in 2019.

This result even exceeded the European Union’s target, which called for a 15% reduction in such cases by 2030.

However, combating Klebsiella has proven more challenging. According to Christian Giske, this bacterium lives in the human gut and can form significant reservoirs there. As a result, measures that have proven effective against MRSA will not necessarily yield the same results in the fight against Klebsiella pneumoniae.

To curb the spread of this dangerous bacterium, healthcare facilities will have to adhere to even stricter infection control protocols and strengthen monitoring of infection transmission between patients.

This was reported by Politico.

As a reminder, in the EU, the number of bloodstream infections caused by the treatment-resistant bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae rose by 72% between 2019 and 2025. This significantly sets the EU back from its goal of reducing the rate by 5% by 2030.

A study covering 110,538 surgeries found no reduction in the incidence of surgical site infections, postoperative complications, or deaths attributable to air purification and sterilization systems in operating rooms. The findings were published in the journal Anesthesiology.

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