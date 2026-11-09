Video: Russia's Representative to the UN Threatened Europe with a Rapid Escalation in the Event of War

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population and critical infrastructure, Russia’s Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya made a statement containing threats directed at Europe.

According to him, Russia allegedly does not seek an armed confrontation with European countries; however, if Europe itself starts a war, events could unfold very rapidly.

“Russia does not seek an armed conflict with Europe, but if Europe itself starts a war, events could unfold rapidly,” Vasily Nebenzya said.

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As a reminder, Putin spoke about a war between Russia and Europe and declared Russia’s readiness.

Shoigu accused Ukraine and Europe of preparing to prolong the war ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

The Kremlin is planning provocations in Europe that it could blame on Ukraine, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

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