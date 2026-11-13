On Friday, November 13, a car exploded in the Russian capital. According to preliminary reports from Telegram channels, the incident occurred on Kirovogradskaya Street while the car was in motion.

It is reported that the blast threw the driver onto the roadway.

Propagandists report that Sergey Zavorotny was injured.

Zavorotny is a Russian publicist, a candidate of historical sciences, a former employee of the Russian State Duma, and the press secretary of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.

For years, he has promoted anti-Ukrainian propaganda, called the Euromaidan a coup d’état, accused the West of externally controlling Ukraine, and headed the pro-Russian news outlet “Antifashist.”

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/tmpda1alz4i.mp4

He is also the co-author of the book *Yanukovych Gave In. The State Department Accepted It. How Russia Lost Ukraine*.

Source: Exilenova+

Earlier in Russia, a car belonging to an Air Force colonel exploded: new details have emerged about the bomber and the victim.

Recall that Video: A car carrying a Russian colonel exploded in St. Petersburg.

Earlier, Russia reported the deaths of pilots during a Ukrainian attack on St. Petersburg.

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