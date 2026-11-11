Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to British Defense Minister Wes Streeting’s initiative to establish new channels of communication between London and Moscow.

She stated that the British minister could contact the Russian Ministry of Defense directly, where they are allegedly ready to take his call.

Zakharova also accused London of cutting off previous contacts in 2024 and called Stritting’s proposal a sign of incompetence.

A 41-year-old U.S. Army soldier was detained in the United Kingdom. He is suspected of offenses related to espionage on behalf of Russia. The man was detained near the city of Gloucester and is currently being held at a London police station.

The United Kingdom and the countries of Northern Europe have agreed to strengthen naval cooperation to deter Russia, particularly to counter its submarines.

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting urged European countries to treat Vladimir Putin’s statements—that Russia has no intention of attacking Europe—with caution. He reminded them that the Russian army is already waging war on the European continent—against Ukraine. During a meeting in Brussels, Streeting also emphasized the need for closer cooperation between the UK and the EU in the field of defense.

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