Students at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv will continue to study online until March 1. The rector explained the reason for this decision.

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (KNU) has switched to a remote learning format. Rector Valeriy Kopiyka told Ukrainian Radio that the reason is a lack of facilities for holding classes in shelters.

“In fact, none of the university’s facilities were designed to include shelters for such situations. All of them are makeshift shelters. What we managed to set up during the war were shelters where people could wait it out during air raid alerts and bombings. But it is very, very difficult to conduct full-fledged classes there. The security situation has changed radically. We all understand how the situation in Kyiv has changed. And under these conditions, it is simply impossible to have students attend in-person classes in lecture halls, because air raid alerts lasted up to 20 hours a day,” the rector explained, detailing the reason for the transition to distance learning.

Valerii Kopiika clarified that Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv currently has only about 10% of its facilities suitable for holding in-person classes in shelters. Therefore, students have transitioned to distance learning until March 1, 2027.

“This is necessary so that we can direct all available resources toward setting up new spaces in bomb shelters where classes can be held. We plan to bring in internal construction crews and secure additional funding. I hope that by March 1, we will be able to set up enough seats in the shelters to return to in-person learning, at least on a rotational basis. After all, there are many things that cannot be fully implemented online, particularly lab classes,” the rector added.

He also noted that in the first semester, they made Saturdays school days to shorten the semester by two weeks.

“We revised the curricula: we moved the theoretical portion to the first semester and, as much as possible, shifted most of the practical classes to the second. We expect that by then we’ll be able to hold these classes in person,” Valerii Kopiika said on Ukrradio.

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv is switching to remote learning for nearly five weeks.

The winter exam session at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv will take place remotely using information and communication technologies. This arrangement will apply to students in all years and all forms of study.

The Minister of Education signed an order appointing Valerii Kopiika as rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv for a five-year term.

The Ministry of Education has designated a person responsible for high school reform.

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