On Tuesday, November 17, in Kyiv, subway service resumed between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations, which had been suspended due to damage to above-ground infrastructure caused by an overnight attack. Currently, the green line is operating on two separate sections, with trains running every 8–10 minutes.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

On the left bank, trains run every 10 minutes, and on the right bank, every 8 minutes.

At the same time, service on the Green Line is operating between the “Syrets”–“Vydubychi” and “Osokorky”–“Chervonyi Khutir” stations.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reminded the public that during an air raid alert, all underground metro stations serve as shelters.

On November 17, additional circular commuter train services were launched in Kyiv.

Train service on the Green Line of the Kyiv Metro was suspended following a missile attack.

The Northern and Southern Bridges in Kyiv were closed following Russian strikes: public transportation rerouted.

Russia attacked the North and South Bridges in Kyiv with missiles, according to Klitschko.

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