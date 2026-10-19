Operations at the “Chernihivska” metro station in Kyiv have been suspended indefinitely due to significant damage to the infrastructure caused by a Russian attack. According to Andriy Tkachov, acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the train tracks were the hardest hit.

Specialists are working at the scene to assess the extent of the damage and determine the timeline for restoration. The Kyiv City Military Administration emphasized that the necessary equipment and spare parts are available, so they promise to carry out the repairs as quickly as possible; however, they have not yet provided an estimated date for the resumption of service.

Source: RBC-Ukraine.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

The Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv sustained extensive damage as a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 19. In the released footage, the facility appears to be destroyed.

We should add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

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