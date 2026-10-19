The NEURC building in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a Russian attack

During a nighttime ballistic attack on the capital on the night of October 19, Russian forces damaged the building of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP). The strike shattered windows and caused damage both inside and outside the building, but the damage is not critical.

None of the state regulator’s employees were injured as a result of the shelling. Currently, the NEURC continues to operate as usual and is performing all of its assigned functions regarding oversight of the energy sector and the utilities market without interruption.

Source: NEURC.

The Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv sustained extensive damage as a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 19. In the released footage, the facility appears to be destroyed.

We should add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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