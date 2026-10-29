In Lviv, a 17-year-old girl underwent surgery to correct a severe chest deformity

At the Center for Pediatric Medicine in Lviv, they helped Veronika from Chernihiv, who had had a third-degree funnel chest deformity since birth. After three years with a metal plate, the girl underwent a second surgery to have it removed.

Veronika was diagnosed with funnel-shaped chest deformity when she was only two months old. As a child, she underwent massage therapy, did therapeutic exercises, and swam. However, these methods did not correct the deformity.

“Despite all these attempts, the doctors explained that the deformity could only be corrected surgically once she was older,” the girl’s mother said.

Veronika turned to the Center for Pediatric Medicine at age 17. After an examination, doctors diagnosed a third-degree deformity and recommended surgical treatment. The surgery was performed by Andriy Kuzyk, a surgeon and associate professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at King Danylo I Lviv National Medical University.

The patient underwent a minimally invasive correction using a special metal plate, which is implanted inside the chest cavity for several years and then removed.

“The principle of correction is similar to that of braces or orthodontic plates for teeth. However, while braces are directed inward to correct the position of the teeth, the plate we place in the chest acts in the opposite way—it pushes the chest forward, helping to correct the deformity,” explained Andriy Kuzyk.

According to Veronika, the first month after the surgery was the most difficult: it was hard for her to get used to the plate, and she experienced pain. Over time, the discomfort subsided, and the device hardly interfered with her ability to move or lead an active lifestyle.

The young woman lived with the plate for three years, after which she underwent a second surgery to have it removed. The patient is currently doing well.

How Funnel Chest Deformity Is Treated

Funnel chest is the most common type of chest deformity. It can vary in severity and shape, and in severe cases, it can affect the functioning of the heart and lungs.

When choosing a treatment, doctors evaluate not only the test results but also the child’s psychological state and their own attitude toward treatment.

“Even if functional impairments are minor, the deformity can affect a teenager’s self-esteem, cause shyness, and impact their interactions with peers. Therefore, when choosing a treatment strategy, doctors consider not only the child’s physical condition but also their quality of life,” the surgeon noted.

In addition to surgery, vacuum therapy may be used to correct the deformity. A special device—a vacuum bell—is used for this purpose. It is applied to the chest, and air is pumped out to create a vacuum that gradually helps lift the sunken area.

This method is typically considered starting around age six, when the child is able to adapt to the procedure and follow the doctor’s recommendations. At the same time, monitoring for the deformity is possible much earlier—as early as two or three years of age. If necessary, specialists recommend therapeutic physical training, special exercises, and rehabilitation.

The Center for Pediatric Medicine uses both conservative and surgical treatment methods. The choice depends on the child’s age, the severity of the deformity, and other individual factors.

We should also note that in Lviv, a teenager with a rare disease underwent surgery with the help of the Da Vinci robot.

In the Lviv region, doctors saved the eyesight of a tractor driver who nearly went blind due to a rare tumor.

Earlier in Lviv, doctors managed to save 43-year-old Volodymyr from Kyiv, who suffered burns covering approximately 50% of his body as a result of a Russian strike on a tanker in the Odesa region.

In Lviv, doctors helped a 62-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi with a critical disruption of blood flow to both legs. The man sought treatment from specialists at St. Panteleimon Hospital, complaining of severe pain and a sensation of coldness in his lower extremities.

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