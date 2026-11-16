On November 16, prices for various types of fuel changed in Ukraine

At some gas stations, the price of diesel fuel fell by 1 hryvnia per liter over the past 24 hours, while the price of autogas at the “BRSM-Nafta” chain rose by 46 kopecks. The average price of A-95 gasoline is 88.49 UAH/liter, and diesel is 103.42 UAH/liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, diesel fuel at the UPG network fell by 1 UAH per liter to 100.90 UAH per liter, and premium DP+ diesel fell by 1 UAH/liter to 103.90 UAH/liter. Meanwhile, the prices of gasoline and autogas remained unchanged.

At Okko, diesel and DP+ fell by 1 UAH/liter—to 104.90 UAH/liter and 107.90 UAH/liter, respectively. At WOG and Socar, prices for all types of fuel remained at their previous levels. Specifically, at WOG, autogas costs 63.50 UAH/liter, diesel fuel costs 105.90 UAH/liter, and DP+ costs 108.90 UAH/liter.

At Ukrnafta, premium diesel fuel dropped by 1 UAH/liter to 103.90 UAH/liter. Meanwhile, prices for gasoline, regular diesel, and autogas remained unchanged.

At the KLO chain, the prices of all fuel types offered also remained unchanged. Specifically, A-95 gasoline costs 84.90 UAH/liter, diesel fuel—103.90 UAH/liter, DP+—107.90 UAH/liter, and autogas—62.90 UAH/liter.

At “BRSM-Nafta,” A-95 gasoline rose by 5 kopecks per liter to 86.04 UAH/liter, while diesel fuel fell by 1.55 UAH/liter to 100.44 UAH/liter. At the same time, autogas rose by 46 kopecks/liter to 59.45 UAH/liter.

Currently, the Socar chain offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 91.90 UAH per liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel is also recorded at Socar—106 UAH/liter—and for premium diesel—109 UAH/liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at Okko and Socar—63.90 UAH per liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at BRSM-Nafta—59.45 UAH per liter.

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

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