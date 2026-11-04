Virgin Galactic Unveiled a New Spaceplane for Tourist Flights

On October 28, 2026, Virgin Galactic unveiled the first Delta-class next-generation spaceplane, named Apeiron. The spacecraft is designed to carry six passengers and is expected to serve as the foundation for the resumption of regular suborbital tourist flights.

Following the unveiling, the spaceplane was transported from the manufacturing facility in Arizona to the America Spaceport in New Mexico. For transport, it was secured to the carrier aircraft Eve. The spacecraft itself did not fire its engines or detach from the carrier during the flight.

The next steps will be the integration and testing of the avionics software, followed by preparations for flight tests.

Unlike its predecessor, the VSS Unity, which could carry four passengers, the Apeiron will be able to carry six. In addition, Virgin Galactic plans to increase flight frequency: each Delta-class spaceplane is expected to make up to two flights per week, and its service life is designed for more than 500 missions.

The first commercial flights of the new spacecraft are expected in early Q2 2027. A second spaceplane is scheduled to be added to the fleet in late Q2 or early Q3.

The journey will take place using the Eve carrier aircraft: it will lift the spaceplane to altitude, after which the spaceplane will detach and fire its rocket engine. Passengers will be able to experience weightlessness for a few minutes and see the curvature of the Earth. These will be suborbital flights that do not enter orbit.

According to the company, more than 100 prospective passengers have already begun initial training for the flights. However, the launch of flights will depend on the successful completion of testing.

Source: Virgin Galactic.

The American company Virgin Galactic transported its Delta-class suborbital spaceplane, Apeiron, for the first time aboard the carrier aircraft VMS Eve from its manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona, to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

In the U.S., Virgin Galactic unveiled the first spaceplane of the new Delta class, named Apeiron. The name, derived from the ancient Greek word for “boundless,” was chosen following an open vote in which thousands of people from 83 countries on six continents participated.

Virgin Galactic, the company owned by American billionaire Richard Branson, conducted the final commercial launch of the VSS Unity spaceplane with tourists on board on June 8. The aircraft will now be taken out of service.

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