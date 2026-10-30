527 residents of Oleshky are returning to Ukraine via Belarus — Koretsky

527 people are returning to Ukraine from Oleshky in the Kherson region via Belarus. Accommodations have already been arranged for them in various regions of the country.

"As of now, the Ministry of Regional Development, in close coordination with the Ombudsman’s Office, the Kherson Regional State Administration, and the Ministry of Health, is working around the clock on this process. We plan to complete the preliminary medical examinations of those who will be entering Ukraine by 2:00 p.m. today. At the moment, this involves 527 people,” Koretskyi said during “Question Time with the Government” in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

He noted that after the initial medical examination, the information will be forwarded to the Ministry of Health to ensure a smooth reception of these individuals.

“They will then travel along a complex route to enter Belarus and, from there, cross into Ukraine’s customs territory. In Chernihiv and the Kyiv region, they will undergo follow-up examinations and receive primary medical care, as well as be provided with all necessary supplies initially—clothing and hygiene items. After that, these people will be housed in various regions. We have already prepared all the facilities,” Koretsky said.

Among other things, he thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her humanitarian decisions regarding Oleshky.

This was reported by a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: 25 buses have been prepared to assist and evacuate civilians.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready to depart, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

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