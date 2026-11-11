Budanov Outlined Ukraine's Key Priorities Following Talks in Abu Dhabi

Ukraine’s position in the peace talks remains unchanged: a ceasefire, the establishment of an effective system of security guarantees, and the return of prisoners of war.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, the Ukrainian delegation in Abu Dhabi spent two days seeking ways to end the war.

The negotiations were difficult, but the main objectives remain achieving a just peace, saving the lives of Ukrainians, and ensuring the country’s security.

Budanov also highlighted a significant breakthrough regarding the return of prisoners of war.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov

As a reminder, Arakhamia suggested that peace between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved by the end of 2026.

Prior to that, Kushner, following talks in Abu Dhabi, identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier in Abu Dhabi, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks.

Read us on