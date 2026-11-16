Two Years of Silence: Why No Suspects Have Been Named in the 37 Million Case

More than two years and four months have passed since the National Agency for Corruption Prevention issued its substantiated conclusion. The agency determined that the former high-ranking official’s assets exceeded his lawful income by 37,582,621 hryvnias. The case materials were forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). NABU re-examined the 2023 declaration and found evidence of two crimes, including illicit enrichment. Yet no charges have been filed to date.

This was confirmed by three official responses to inquiries.

NABU stated briefly: the investigation is ongoing, no one has been notified of any charges, and no decision to close the case has been made. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment on the status of the case, citing the confidentiality of the investigation.

The NACP provided the most telling response. The agency reported that it had not sent any materials to the prosecutor’s office for a civil lawsuit seeking to have the assets declared unjustified. The prosecutor’s office explained that such a lawsuit is not even possible in this case: the law already considers amounts exceeding 9,084,000 hryvnias to be evidence of a crime, rather than the subject of a civil dispute. Here, the amount is nearly four times that figure.

This creates a vicious cycle. The civil route for recovering the assets is closed due to the size of the sums involved. The criminal route is technically open, but has long been at a standstill. A civil lawsuit cannot be filed because the case is criminal. Yet there are no formal charges—which would be necessary to initiate a trial.

This silence is also legally convenient. The time limits for the investigation, which are meant to keep the probe on track, begin to run only from the date the suspect is notified. As long as there are no charges, the time limit does not expire. Proceedings can drag on for years without reports, without decisions, and without any way for outsiders to ask what is happening. The prosecutor’s office has made it clear: they will not disclose anything to anyone who is not a party to the case.

Publicly known examples show that in other cases involving illicit enrichment, anti-corruption agencies notified suspects of the charges and then filed indictments within significantly shorter timeframes. In this case, that did not happen even after the findings of a multi-million-overrun and the NACP’s report on signs of a crime from April 2025.

Why this is the case is unknown. The reasons may lie in the case itself, and the law allows investigators to keep them confidential. But the public has a right to ask questions. Two years without being named a suspect, given the size of the assets involved, is unusually long even by the standards of anti-corruption proceedings. And the answer “it’s a secret of the investigation” is no longer sufficient here.

So what is the real reason for this convenient inaction?

A complete chronology of the scandals involving former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi of Odesa can be found here.

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