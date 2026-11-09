Photo: Russia has struck the Trypillya Thermal Power Plant again

The Trypillya Thermal Power Plant was damaged as a result of yet another attack. Centrenergo described the consequences of the shelling as extremely serious.

According to the company’s CEO, Serhiy Isachenko, despite the protective structures that have been put in place, Russia has intensified its attacks and changed its tactics.

Within a short period of time, various types of weapons—including ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones—can be used against a single facility.

The extent of the damage and the scope of the necessary restoration work will be determined after a detailed inspection of the equipment and infrastructure.

Source: “Centrenergo”

Emergency power outages are in effect in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions. The restrictions were imposed due to a critical situation in the power grid.

As a reminder, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian energy facilities 18 times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s energy facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

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