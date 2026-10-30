Koretsky said that the military and city administrations are responsible for setting up shelters

Mobile shelters should be installed through a joint effort by the military and municipal administrations, and the private sector can partially participate in this process. This was stated by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

“As for mobile shelters, this is a joint task and responsibility of military administrations, municipal administrations, and regional communities, which must build and invest in these shelters,” Koretskyi said during “Question Time for the Government” in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

At the same time, he emphasized that the business community can also contribute to the process of installing such shelters, according to a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

School shelters will remain accessible to the public outside of school hours, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ukrzaliznytsia has set up 33 mobile shelters at railway facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. They are intended to protect people during air threats.

A scandal has erupted in Kyiv over the repair of sidewalks instead of school shelters.

In Boyarka, an additional 42.7 million hryvnias was allocated for a school shelter: journalists uncovered suspected price inflation.

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