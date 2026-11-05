Exchange Rates on November 5: How Much Are the Dollar and the Euro Worth?

On Thursday, November 5, the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro changed in Ukraine. The value of foreign currency depends on where it is exchanged: currency exchange offices, bank teller windows, and non-cash transactions offer different rates.

Read on to find out how much the dollar and euro are worth today at currency exchange offices and banks.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of the morning of November 5, the dollar is being bought at exchange offices for an average of 46.20 hryvnia, which is 20 kopecks less than the previous rate. The U.S. dollar is being sold at 46.42 hryvnia—41 kopecks more.

The euro is being bought at currency exchange offices for 51.80 hryvnia (20 kopecks cheaper) and sold for 52.15 hryvnia (65 kopecks more).

The average exchange rate for the dollar at banks is 45.48 hryvnia when buying currency and 46.14 hryvnia when selling.

On average, banks buy the euro at 50.98 hryvnia and sell it at 51.81 hryvnia.

On November 5, PrivatBank is selling dollars at its branches for 46.05 hryvnia, which is 5 kopecks less. For card transactions, the rate is 46.08 hryvnia—unchanged.

Euros can be purchased at bank teller windows for 51.80 hryvnia (10 kopecks more), and at the card exchange rate—51.81 hryvnia, unchanged.

Oschadbank has set the dollar selling rate in its mobile app at 45.85 hryvnia, which is 25 kopecks less. For card transactions, the U.S. dollar costs 46.15 hryvnia—10 kopecks cheaper.

The euro can be purchased through the app at 51.55 hryvnia (20 kopecks less), while for card transactions, the rate remains unchanged at 51.85 hryvnia.

FUIB sells dollars during cash exchanges at 46.00 hryvnia, which is 20 kopecks cheaper. The selling rate at the commercial exchange rate is also 46.00 hryvnia. Euros can be purchased at bank branches for 51.70 hryvnia—unchanged.

On November 5, monobank is selling dollars at 46.01 hryvnia, which is 4 kopecks less. The selling rate for the euro is 51.80 hryvnia—5 kopecks higher.

As a reminder, in October 2026, the National Bank of Ukraine sold nearly $6 billion on the foreign exchange market, setting a historic record for monthly currency interventions.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

As long as partners provide funds, the NBU will have the resources to maintain the exchange rate: economist Oleg Pendzin.

The official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro fell on October 29.

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