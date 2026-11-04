The National Agency for Asset Recovery and Management (ARMA) has announced the sale of 30.26 metric tons of seized sunflower seeds stored in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The starting price for the lot is 310,600 UAH, excluding VAT.

The lot consists of 30,260 kg of sunflower seeds from the 2024 harvest of Ukrainian origin. The product is stored at the Novomoskovsk branch of PrJSC “Oril-Lider” in the village of Kytaygorod, Dniprovskyi District, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

According to the asset card, the oil content of the seeds is 50%, moisture content is 8%, and impurity content is 5.8%. No signs of pest infestation or the presence of GMOs have been detected.

The product is stored in a vertical elevator-type silo. During the inspection, no signs of spoilage, self-heating, caking, or pest infestation were detected.

How much does the lot cost?

The starting price for the lot is 310,600 UAH, excluding VAT. This works out to approximately 10.26 UAH per kilogram of seed.

The sale is being held for the first time in the format of a three-round English auction via the “Prozorro.Sales” system.

Bids from potential buyers will be accepted until 8:00 p.m. on November 9. The auction itself is scheduled for November 10 at 11:45 a.m.

This information is based on a statement from ARMA.

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The government announced the launch of an open competition for the position of ARMA chairperson.

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