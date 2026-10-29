Illegal peat extraction worth nearly ₴142 million was uncovered in the Khmelnytskyi region

In the Khmelnytskyi region, law enforcement officials uncovered illegal peat extraction, which caused the state to suffer losses of nearly 142 million hryvnias. According to the investigation, the 38-year-old director of a private company organized the extraction of raw materials without a special permit, as well as its processing, packaging, and sale.

The illegally extracted peat was processed into finished products and sold. The illegal activity was halted following investigative actions in the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions.

According to law enforcement officials, the company operated without a special permit for subsoil use but had established a full production cycle for peat products—from raw material extraction to processing, packaging, and sale.

More than 113,000 cubic meters of peat—amounting to nearly 57,000 metric tons—were illegally extracted from an area of over 2.6 hectares. As a result of the operations on the land plot, six ponds were formed.

According to preliminary data, the total amount of damages caused to the state amounts to nearly 142 million hryvnias.

In June of this year, law enforcement officers conducted 12 searches in the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions. Investigators inspected the site where peat was being illegally extracted and shut down the peat processing and packaging line.

During the searches, investigators seized documentation, computer equipment, data storage devices, and rough notes that may be relevant to the investigation.

In addition, excavators, loaders, and equipment for processing and packaging peat were placed in secure custody.

During the investigative operations, significant quantities of peat and finished products were also discovered.

Specifically, law enforcement officers seized:

nearly 23 metric tons of finished products;

about 65 metric tons of raw materials;

documentation and rough notes;

computer equipment and data storage devices;

equipment and machinery used for peat extraction and processing.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the illegal use of subsoil resources and are establishing all the details of the company’s operations.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

In the Rivne region, indictments have been filed against two men suspected of illegal amber operations. Law enforcement officers found over 19 kg of amber worth approximately 370,000 hryvnias in the possession of one of them, while the other is accused of illegally mining amber on the territory of the Rivne Nature Reserve.

Previously, law enforcement officials had notified four participants in a scheme to illegally export over 4.7 metric tons of Ukrainian amber of their status as suspects. The amber was smuggled abroad under the guise of amber from Lithuania.

The Khmelnytskyi City and District Court approved plea agreements regarding four members of an organized criminal group who set up a channel for the illegal export of amber to Turkey.

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