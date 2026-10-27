There are lines at three border crossings on the border with Poland: where are there the fewest cars?

A minor traffic backup of vehicles leaving Ukraine has been reported at the Ukrainian-Polish border within Lviv Oblast.

The largest number of vehicles is currently waiting at the “Rava-Ruska” border crossing—30 vehicles—while there are 10 at “Shehyni.”

As of the time this information was released, the number of vehicles waiting to exit Ukraine is as follows:

“Rava-Ruska”—30 vehicles;

“Krakivets”—20 vehicles;

“Shehyni”—10 vehicles.

At the same time, the “Ugryniv,” “Hrushiv,” “Smilnytsia,” and “Nyzhankovychi” border crossings remain less congested for vehicles exiting to Poland.

According to border guards, there are no reported backlogs of vehicles or buses entering Ukraine.

Travelers are advised to take the current situation into account when planning their trips and, if possible, choose less congested border crossings.

Up-to-date information on lines at the Ukrainian-Polish border can be found on the official Facebook pages of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment.

This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

As a reminder, Ukraine and Moldova have agreed on military-technical cooperation, including the exchange of expertise in the field of defense. Ukraine has also proposed expanding cooperation within the framework of the demining coalition.

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan is on a working visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday, October 26.

Moldova decided to declare a Russian embassy employee persona non grata after a Russian attack drone violated the country’s airspace and crashed near residential buildings and an energy facility. The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the incident and held Russia responsible for it. President Maia Sandu also spoke of a threat to the safety of citizens.

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