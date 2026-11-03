In the Rivne region, a man stole a motorcycle and rode it while intoxicated

In the Sarny District of the Rivne Region, police apprehended a man who stole a motorcycle and drove it while intoxicated. The suspect has admitted his guilt; he has previously been convicted of property crimes and causing bodily harm. For this new offense, he faces 3 to 5 years in prison.

On October 29, at around 5:30 p.m., on one of the streets in Sarny, patrol officers spotted a Mustang motorcycle traveling without its low-beam headlights on and subsequently stopping in a prohibited area.

While speaking with the driver, a 41-year-old resident of the village of Nyvetsk, law enforcement officers determined that he had been stripped of his right to drive and showed signs of alcohol intoxication. He refused to undergo a medical examination at a healthcare facility or a breathalyzer test using a Drager device.

The patrol officers filed two administrative reports against the man under Part 2 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (driving a vehicle while intoxicated), Part 4 of Article 126 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (driving a vehicle by a person whose license has been revoked) and impounded the motorcycle.

Two days later, on October 31, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the owner of the motorcycle—a 47-year-old resident of the village of Berestya—filed a report with the police regarding its theft.

As law enforcement officers established, a 41-year-old man broke into the victim’s property and stole a Mustang motorcycle, the keys to which were in the ignition.

A pretrial investigation is underway under Part 1 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—unlawful appropriation of a vehicle.

Once the necessary investigative actions are completed, a decision will be made on whether to notify the 41-year-old resident of the village of Nyvetsk that he is a suspect.

Source: Rivne Regional Police

In Uzhhorod, a man broke into an office and stole a smartphone.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officers detained a 23-year-old resident of the Tysmenytsia community who, while intoxicated, unlawfully took possession of a Mercedes-Benz 311 CDI and was involved in a traffic accident.

In Kyiv, during a rocket attack, a 16-year-old boy stole a car and was involved in a traffic accident.

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