The former head of one of the municipal forestry enterprises in the Ternopil region will stand trial for official negligence. Due to his failure to properly perform his official duties, trees were illegally logged on the forestry’s territory, resulting in losses to the forest fund totaling more than 4.5 million hryvnias.

According to the preliminary investigation, the acting director of the enterprise issued logging permits for two years without the required forest management documentation. As a result, over 3,100 cubic meters of timber were illegally harvested and sold.

Investigators from the Kremenets District Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the Kremenets District Prosecutor’s Office, referred the criminal case against the suspect to court. He is charged under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—improper performance by a public official of his official duties due to a lack of diligence, which caused serious consequences to state interests protected by law.

The penalty under the charged article provides for imprisonment for a term of two to five years, along with disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years, and a fine ranging from two hundred andto seven hundred fifty non-taxable minimum incomes, or without such a fine. This was reported by the Ternopil Regional Police. In Volyn, a forester from the Kivertsi Forest District was caught and is suspected of organizing the illegal felling of 162 trees. According to the investigation, the losses to the state exceed 6.5 million hryvnias. Ukraine has simplified the process for cutting down trees to build fortifications. Diverse forests are better able to withstand heat and drought — Mongabay.

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