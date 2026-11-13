Pension supplements for combatants and veterans in 2026: what amounts are provided for

Combatants and war veterans in Ukraine are entitled to additional pension payments and may also take advantage of the opportunity to retire early. The amount of these supplements and pension benefits is determined by law and depends on the individual’s status.

Combatants receive a monthly supplement equal to 25% of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

In 2026, the corresponding subsistence minimum is 2,595 hryvnias. Thus, the monthly supplement for combatants amounts to nearly 650 hryvnias.

In addition, war veterans and people with war-related disabilities are eligible for targeted cash assistance. The amount is 40 hryvnias per month.

A separate state guarantee applies to the minimum pension benefits for defenders who became disabled as a result of the war. According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, in 2026, the minimum pension for this category is 6,197 hryvnias. For comparison, last year it was 5,528 hryvnias.

Veterans who have already begun receiving a pension may re-enlist in the military without their pension payments being suspended.

If a pensioner returns to the Armed Forces of Ukraine under a contract or during mobilization, pension payments continue.

After completing service, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recalculates the payments, taking into account the additional insurance period and years of service.

For combat veterans, the law provides for the option of early retirement based on age. The requirements for age and insurance coverage period differ for men and women.

Specifically:

Men can apply for a pension starting at age 55 if they have at least 25 years of insurance coverage.

Women are eligible to retire at age 50, provided they have at least 20 years of insurance coverage.

To apply for a pension that includes the statutory supplements, combat veterans must contact any service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

To submit an application, you must prepare the following documents:

passport;

tax identification number;

documents confirming insurance coverage;

certificate of combatant status;

other documents certifying participation in the defense of Ukraine.

Possession of the appropriate certificate and documents confirming insurance coverage is an important requirement for applying for a pension and receiving the benefits and allowances provided by law.

This is stipulated by the Law “On the Status of War Veterans and Guarantees of Their Social Protection.”

As a reminder, the Pension Fund of Ukraine pays a monthly supplement to women who have given birth to and raised five or more children. However, these funds are not credited automatically: to receive the supplement, you must submit the appropriate application and supporting documents.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to resume additional payments to energy workers and repair crews working to restore energy infrastructure facilities damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

For Ukrainians affected by the Chernobyl disaster, the procedure for confirming eligibility for a monthly pension supplement of 2,595 UAH has been simplified. The new mechanism makes it possible to determine whether a person lived in a radioactively contaminated area between 1986 and 1992, even if the documents confirming this have not been preserved.

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