Andriy Pyshny, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, reported a one-time expense of 176,765 hryvnias related to a transaction involving movable property in Qatar.

The official submitted the corresponding report on significant changes in his financial status to the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) on October 28, 2026. The report states that the transaction took place on October 20 and was classified as a “purchase and sale (exchange).” The subject of the transaction is listed as movable property, and the country where the expenditure was made is Qatar.

This refers to property that can be moved. For example, a vehicle: a car or a yacht. Or perhaps a much more modest purchase to stay on trend—an electric scooter—and why not?

Unfortunately, the declaration does not make it possible to determine exactly what was the subject of the transaction. Moreover, the wording “purchase and sale (exchange)” also does not allow us to say with certainty whether Pyshnyy purchased the property, sold it, or exchanged it. In the case of an exchange, the declared amount may reflect the value of the property transferred in exchange, rather than necessarily the money paid for the purchase.

It remains unknown exactly what the NBU governor purchased, sold, or exchanged in Qatar. The declaration includes the amount, date, and country of the transaction, but lacks the key detail: the name of the property itself. So let’s just say it was a scooter.

As a reminder, on October 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak suggested that the NABU searches at the residence of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy might be related to the situation surrounding the companies “Karpatnaftohim” and “SENS Bank.” According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the MP called “the supervisor from Bankova Street,” is involved in both cases. He also cited testimony from the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who stated that it was Pyshnyy himself who brought Veselyi to the bank.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) previously confirmed that searches were conducted at the National Bank’s premises on October 21 and at the residence of one of its employees. The bureau reported that no one had been detained or charged, and that further details would not be disclosed in the interest of the pre-trial investigation.

On October 21, the National Bank denied rumors that Andriy Pyshnyy had resigned from his position as head of the regulator.

Subsequently, Andriy Pyshnyy commented that the searches did not reveal any evidence or facts indicating that the head of the National Bank or other employees of the institution had committed any offenses.

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