PrivatBank has suspended operations at its last branch in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, due to the deteriorating security situation. Despite the constant threat of Russian shelling and the lack of electricity, gas, and water, bank employees continued to serve local residents until November 13.

The bank explained that the decision to suspend operations at the branch was made primarily for the safety of employees and customers.

“Due to the security situation, PrivatBank has been forced to suspend operations at its last branch in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast. Making such decisions is never easy, but our top priority is protecting the lives of our employees and customers,” the bank stated.

Until the end of October, three PrivatBank branches continued to operate in Kramatorsk. Subsequently, that number was reduced to one. The last of these was located in the city center and remained open until November 13 under the leadership of Kateryna Shparaga.

The branch was staffed by employees who had previously lived or worked in Donetsk, Mirnograd, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Yasynuvata. Many of them had already been forced to leave their homes due to the war.

According to the bank, employees commuted to work every day despite the threat of drone attacks and guided airstrikes.

On one occasion, a Russian airstrike damaged a building located next to the bank branch. However, even after that, the branch did not cease operations for long: by 12:00 p.m. that same day, employees had resumed serving customers.

The branch continued to operate even without electricity, gas, or water. PrivatBank noted that it effectively served as a hub of resilience for local residents.

Despite the branch’s closure, all of its employees remain with PrivatBank. They have been transferred to safer locations.

In particular, Viktoria Matvyuk, who previously worked in Druzhkivka and later headed the branch in Kramatorsk, will continue to serve customers in Sloviansk.

Currently, the nearest PrivatBank branches for residents of Kramatorsk are located in Sloviansk and the village of Oleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The bank expressed its gratitude to the teams led by Kateryna Shparaga, Volodymyr Nedzelskyi, and Viktoria Matviyuk for their work under dangerous conditions.

PrivatBank emphasized that the branch closure is not permanent. The bank plans to resume operations in Kramatorsk as soon as the security situation allows.

As of November 16, two state-owned banks suspended operations in Kramatorsk due to the deteriorating security situation.

In addition to PrivatBank’s last branch, all Oschadbank branches and ATMs in the city have been closed.

At the same time, PrivatBank customers still have access to the “Privat24” service, as well as to ATMs and self-service terminals located in safer areas of the city. These services are available provided there is a stable power supply, communication connectivity, and the ability to collect cash.

This was reported by PrivatBank’s press service.

Starting November 16, due to the security situation in Kramatorsk, the last PrivatBank branch, as well as all Oschadbank branches and ATMs, will be temporarily closed.

In the Donetsk region, the zone for the mandatory evacuation of children from certain areas of Kramatorsk has been expanded. The evacuation will be carried out with children accompanied by their parents, guardians, or legal representatives.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk, 30 people were killed and another 18 were injured. Doctors continue to fight to save the lives of the victims.

On October 20, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with guided aerial bombs.

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