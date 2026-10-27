The Rada approved the conferral of the title of Hero of Ukraine on Kostyantyn Vlasenko, who held his position for 491 days,

The Verkhovna Rada supported a petition to the President of Ukraine to award the title of Hero of Ukraine to servicemember Kostyantyn Vlasenko. The soldier spent 491 days at a combat position in the Kupiansk sector, and after sustaining severe injuries, he was evacuated during a unique air operation.

The decision was supported by 250 members of parliament.

Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk announced that a parliamentary appeal will be sent to the President of Ukraine regarding the conferral of the title of Hero of Ukraine on Kostyantyn Vlasenko — a serviceman of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozky.

One of the petition’s initiators, MP Iryna Konstankevych, posted on Facebook that the volunteer had spent 491 days at his combat post. According to her, as a result of severe leg injuries, Vlasenko lost one foot and was forced to amputate the other himself in order to survive.

“For nearly a year and a half, a concrete drainage pipe served as his home and shelter. In inhumane conditions, under constant shelling and under the threat of attacks by Russian drones, Kostyantyn continued to fight for his life,” she wrote, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

In addition, the Rada supported maintaining a 50% income tax on banks in 2027.

Prior to this, the Rada extended the deadlines for issuing permits for foreigners serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada also began reviewing the 2027 budget, which includes 5,236 amendments.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

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