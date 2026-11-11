In Transcarpathia, a recently renovated temporary shelter has provided refuge to evacuated residents from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. In the new shelter, 26 evacuated residents have been provided with necessary household appliances and comfortable living conditions.

Miroslav Biletsky, head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration, announced the completion of the shelter. The renovation and equipping of the premises were made possible thanks to the support of the “Proliska” Humanitarian Mission, Austrian charitable organizations, and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Local medical and social workers have been enlisted to assist the displaced residents with their physical and mental recovery.

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Source: Myroslav Biletsky, Head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration.

Another humanitarian mission is being prepared for residents of the temporarily occupied Oleshky community in the Kherson region to help those who wish to leave safely. Currently, the necessary humanitarian and security conditions are being coordinated, and information is being gathered about people in need of evacuation. The next evacuation is planned to be organized exclusively for Oleshky and surrounding settlements.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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