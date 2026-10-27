In Boyarka, Kyiv Oblast, a contract was signed for additional construction work on a shelter for 500 students, worth 42.71 million hryvnias. The client was the City Council’s Capital Construction Department, and the contractor was Smart Universal Group LLC.

Previously, in June 2025, the company was awarded a contract worth 118 million hryvnias. Subsequently, the value of the main contract was reduced to 85.68 million hryvnias. According to the Prozorro system, as of October 2026, 65.93 million hryvnias had already been paid for the work performed.

Journalists from “Nashi Hroshi” noted a possible overpricing of certain materials in the new cost estimate. In particular, Sika Dilatec E-220 waterproofing tape was priced at 3,831 UAH per meter, while in stores it is sold for 2,196–2,663 UAH.

The GK-600 airtight valve was priced at 363,635 UAH per unit, whereas on the manufacturer’s website, its price was 113,330 UAH. Journalists also found discrepancies in the cost of metal beams and ventilation ducts.

According to the publication’s estimate, the potential overpayment for just a few of the items reviewed could amount to approximately 2 million UAH. At the same time, the final amount of possible overpayments requires further verification, taking into account the characteristics of the materials and the terms of delivery.

The additional work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027. Of the total amount, 32 million UAH is allocated for 2026, and another 10.71 million UAH is allocated for April 2027. Funding will be provided, in particular, through the Ukraine Facility program.

Source: Nashe Hroshi

The Education Department of the Dnipro District State Administration in Kyiv has commissioned Smart Universal Group LLC to complete the construction of a school shelter at 11 Myru Avenue. The value of the new contract is 129.51 million UAH, and the total cost of the facility, designed to accommodate 741 people, will reach approximately 289.89 million UAH.

In addition, the director and a former official of a state-run children’s sanatorium in the Odesa region are accused of abuse of office during the procurement of nearly 250 metric tons of coal. According to the investigation, the fuel was purchased at an inflated price, causing losses to the state institution totaling more than 1 million UAH.

Previously, law enforcement officials uncovered a scheme to sell humanitarian aid vehicles instead of transferring them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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