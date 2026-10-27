Kyiv to Launch 16 Additional City Commuter Train Runs Due to Bridge Repairs

While repair work is underway on the capital’s bridges, Ukrzaliznytsia is adding 16 extra Kyiv City Express commuter train trips. The trains will run across the Darnytskyi and Pivnichnyi Bridges.

“While the capital’s metro infrastructure and bridges are under repair, Ukrzaliznytsia is adding additional Kyiv City Express trips to the route. We’re starting as early as this evening. During the evening rush hour, we are scheduling 10 additional trips that will cross both bridges: the Darnytsia and Pivnichny Bridges,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the trains will run on a half-loop route from Vydubychi to Bereznyaky – Darnytsia – Rusanivka – Livoberezhna – Mykilska Slobidka – Voskresenka – Raiduzhny – Pochaina and back.

The first evening train will depart from Vydubychi at 3:57 p.m. and from Pochayna at 3:59 p.m.

Trains will depart from the following tracks: Vydubychi Station – Track 3A; Darnytsia and Pochayna Stations – Track 3. At Bereznyaki Station, trains traveling in the direction of Vydubychi–Darnitsa will arrive on Track 4 of Platform 3.

Starting October 28, additional trains will run both in the morning and in the evening. In total, passengers can expect 16 additional trains. Thanks to the combination of scheduled and additional trains, the interval during peak hours on the half-loop will be 15 minutes.

Tickets for the city commuter train can be purchased via the UZ app. The full train schedule is available at the link.

The company’s press service announced this on Telegram.

As a reminder, Koretskyi ordered the acceleration of repairs to the damaged South Bridge in Kyiv.

The South Bridge and the metro were damaged in Kyiv following a ballistic missile attack.

The South Bridge in Kyiv has been closed: how to detour the area by car and truck.

Video: Traffic gridlock in Kyiv due to closed bridges; Kyiv residents are walking.

The Kyiv City Express commuter train continues to run between the left and right banks of Kyiv along its full route and according to schedule, despite the nighttime attack on the capital.

On the evening of October 1, Russian drones attacked the South Bridge in Kyiv for the second time that day. Following the strike, metro and ground transportation across the bridge were temporarily suspended, and experts began inspecting the structure. Preliminary inspection results showed no critical damage to the bridge itself.

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