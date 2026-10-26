Ukraine and Moldova have agreed on military-technical cooperation, including the exchange of expertise in the field of defense. Ukraine has also proposed expanding cooperation within the framework of the demining coalition.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi noted that the agreement opens up new opportunities for partnership.

“The agreement paves the way for the exchange of expertise,” he emphasized.

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan stated that since the start of the full-scale war, his country’s airspace has been violated more than 100 times.

“We cannot ignore these risks. Ukraine has accumulated extraordinary expertise—perhaps the best in the world—in the field of drone defense, particularly thanks to effective and cost-effective technological solutions. We want to learn from this experience and find solutions to protect our airspace,” Tofan said.

According to him, drones and shell fragments have fallen on Moldovan territory; specifically, five such incidents were recorded on a single Saturday.

Source: Suspilne

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan is on a working visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday, October 26.

Moldova decided to declare a Russian embassy employee persona non grata after a Russian attack drone violated the country’s airspace and crashed near residential buildings and an energy facility. The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the incident and held Russia responsible for it. President Maia Sandu also spoke of a threat to the safety of citizens.

In the village of Kishteľnica in Moldova’s Telenesti District, a drone was discovered near a residential building.

Moldova is considering moving Ukrainian checkpoints onto its territory to reduce the risks associated with the war in Ukraine and Russian strikes near the Moldovan border.

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