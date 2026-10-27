Rolling blackouts have been implemented in occupied Crimea

Electricity consumption has been restricted in occupied Crimea due to damage to the main power grids. In Sevastopol, power will be supplied on a “2 out of 6” schedule—electricity will be available for two hours, followed by a six-hour outage.

At the same time, residents of Yalta have been urged not to overload the power grid and to use electricity sparingly.

On October 27, the occupying “Krymenergo” reported a reduction in the transmission capacity of the

on the peninsula due to damage to transmission lines.

“Electricity consumption restrictions are in effect throughout the Republic of Crimea. This is a necessary measure to alleviate the overload on the power grids and prevent accidents in the power system,” the statement reads.

According to the company, electricity is being supplied based on the grid’s capacity, using backup power supply circuits.

In Sevastopol, electricity will be supplied on a “2 out of 6” schedule

In occupied Sevastopol, a “2 out of 6” power supply schedule is being implemented. Consumers have been divided into four groups: every two hours, electricity will be supplied to one of these groups in rotation, while the other three groups will remain without power.

Residents of Yalta Urged to Conserve Electricity

Residents of occupied Yalta have also been warned about power restrictions. The occupying authorities have urged residents not to overload the power grid.

This was announced by the occupation administrations and “Krymenergo.”

As a reminder, water and electricity supplies were restricted in Crimea following an attack — The Guardian.



A massive blackout swept across occupied Crimea.

On the night of October 24, explosions in Rostov, Russia, caused power outages and sparked a fire. Part of the city was left without power.

On October 24, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara Region, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked the “Togliattikauchuk” plant.

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