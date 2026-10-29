In Uzhhorod, a man broke into an office and stole a smartphone

In Uzhhorod, patrol officers discovered a man who had broken into an office building on Cyril and Methodius Square. During a routine search, they found a smartphone on him that was likely stolen from the office.

Last night, patrol officers received a report of an unauthorized entry into a building in Uzhhorod.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers spoke with the person who reported the incident. He explained that he had received a notification on his mobile device that the alarm had gone off at the office.

While inspecting the building, police officers discovered that the front door had been damaged. After obtaining permission from the owner, the patrol officers entered the building, where they found an unidentified man.

During a cursory search, the officers found a smartphone on the man, which he had presumably stolen from the premises.

An investigative team was called to the scene. Until their arrival, the patrol officers secured the scene.

The man’s actions are believed to constitute a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—theft committed during a state of war or a state of emergency.

Investigators will determine the circumstances of the incident and the citizen’s involvement in the possible theft.

This was reported by the Patrol Police of Zakarpattia Oblast.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officers detained a 23-year-old resident of the Tysmenytsia community who, while intoxicated, illegally took possession of a Mercedes-Benz 311 CDI and was involved in a traffic accident.

In the village of Soshychne in Volyn Oblast, a drunk 20-year-old Kyiv police officer driving an Audi struck two pedestrians and fled the scene of the accident. The man has been notified of the charges against him.

At the 194th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Andriivka in Zhytomyr Oblast, a traffic accident involving a truck occurred.

As a reminder, in the Kyiv region, a prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General was detained on suspicion of causing a fatal traffic accident. According to the investigation, on the evening of October 15, the driver of a Renault struck a 36-year-old pedestrian near the village of Stavyche and fled the scene of the accident.

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