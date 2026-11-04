Since the start of the major war, 1,220 Ukrzaliznytsia employees have died

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrzaliznytsia has lost 1,220 employees. In addition, hundreds of pieces of railway equipment have been damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that 1,220 railway workers have died since the start of the full-scale invasion. These are the people who greeted passengers, operated trains, repaired tracks, and restored service after Russian attacks.

“Behind this number—1,220 lives—are families who will no longer see them return home, colleagues who will no longer work side by side with them, and thousands of memories that will remain with us forever,” the company noted.

On Railway Workers’ Day, the memory of the fallen was honored with the launch of the “Train of Iron Memory” to the sound of a locomotive’s whistle.

According to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, Russian strikes have damaged or destroyed 616 locomotives and 268 passenger cars.

Despite the attacks, railroad workers continue to transport passengers and humanitarian cargo, carry out evacuations, and restore damaged stations and tracks.

In addition, some railway workers are currently serving in the military to defend Ukraine. Last winter, in addition to their regular duties, railway workers helped restore energy infrastructure following Russian attacks.

The Ministry thanked industry workers for their efforts amid the war and emphasized that rail service continues to operate and develop.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the schedules for some commuter trains.

Ukrzaliznytsia will review its safety protocols following the attack on the train station in Dnipro.

Ukrzaliznytsia has clarified the circumstances surrounding the Russian strike on the Dnipro train station.

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