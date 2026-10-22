An FSB agent from Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to 15 years in prison and had his property confiscated

The Supreme Court upheld the sentence of a 28-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia who passed information about Ukrainian military facilities to the FSB and reported on the consequences of Russian shelling. The man will spend 15 years behind bars, and his property will be confiscated.

In early February 2022, even before the full-scale invasion, the man agreed to cooperate with the Russian intelligence service. From February through June, he used Telegram to send his handler information about the locations of bridges used by Ukrainian military vehicles, the probable deployment sites of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, the regional military administration, the military registration and enlistment office, and the military boarding school.

After Russian missile strikes, he sent photographs of damaged facilities, reported on hits, and noted instances where missiles missed their targets.

During the investigation, evidence of communication with the FSB was found on his phone, as well as materials regarding military and strategic facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The convicted man attempted to appeal the verdict in the Supreme Court, but prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General proved his arguments to be unfounded. The Criminal Cassation Court within the Supreme Court upheld the sentence—15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The man is currently serving his sentence, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Earlier, an FSB agent was exposed within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; he had orchestrated a Russian attack on a unit of UAV operators.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an 18-year-old resident of Odesa in Kyiv who is suspected of treason.

In the Rivne region, an FSB agent who was preparing to blow up a section of railroad track in front of a freight train was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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