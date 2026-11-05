Dmytro, a 26-year-old soldier with the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Prince Vytautas, described an incident in which Russian armored vehicles were hit.

According to him, while firing at a cluster of enemy vehicles, an artillery shell struck a Russian tank that had emerged from the forest and was attempting to pass between two already damaged vehicles.

Currently, the soldier has switched from operating an artillery gun to piloting a Nemesis heavy strike drone, which he uses to destroy the occupiers’ underground positions and shelters.

Source: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwarted Russian offensives, according to the ISW

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region; damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian boats and vessels.

Read us on