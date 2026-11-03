Drones have caused widespread problems at Moscow's airports

On the evening of November 2 and overnight into November 3, Moscow’s airports imposed flight restrictions due to a drone attack. Two airports completely suspended arrivals and departures, while two others switched to a special operating mode. This was reported by Glavkom, citing Rosaviatsia and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The restrictions affected all four airports in the Russian capital—Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky. According to reports on their operations, Vnukovo and Domodedovo have completely suspended flight operations. Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky have continued operations in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The restrictions were caused by the temporary closure of part of the Moscow region’s airspace. Russian aviation authorities explain these measures as necessary to ensure flight safety. Due to changes in airport operations, airlines are forced to adjust their schedules, and passengers must be prepared for possible delays and flight cancellations.

At the same time, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin regularly posted updates throughout the evening about drones allegedly shot down as they were heading toward the Russian capital. According to him, Russian air defenses shot down 46 drones in a matter of hours.

The first reports appeared at 10:04 p.m. At that time, Sobyanin stated that eight drones had been destroyed. He later reported ten more, followed by another ten. At 11:51 p.m., the mayor reported the alleged destruction of 18 more drones.

Reports on the air defense operations continued to come in even after midnight. At 1:38 a.m., Sobyanin announced the destruction of another 16 drones that were allegedly flying toward Moscow.

After each report, the mayor reiterated that emergency response specialists were working at the crash sites. At the same time, he did not specify exactly where the debris had fallen, whether buildings or infrastructure had been damaged, or if there were any casualties.

All figures cited regarding the number of downed drones are based solely on Sobyanin’s statements. There is no independent confirmation of these claims. Likewise, no information has been released that would allow determining exactly which targets the drones may have been aiming at.

As a reminder, on October 31, Moscow was attacked by drones, and explosions were heard near Sheremetyevo Airport.

The day before, flight restrictions were imposed at all Moscow airports.

As a reminder, Russia has restricted flights at all airports in the Moscow metropolitan area.

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