Russian occupation forces advanced in Bilytske and near Hryshyne on the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported on November 2 by DeepState, whose analysts updated the map of combat operations.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine classifies Bilytske as part of the Pokrovsk direction. In the summary for October 31, this village is listed among the settlements near which the occupiers attempted to advance. In total, the enemy carried out 14 attacks there over the past 24 hours: near Novy Donbas, Bilytske, Krasnopodillia, Dobropillia, Molodetske, and toward Serhiivka.

This is not the first enemy advance near Hryshyne that DeepState has documented. As early as March 5, analysts reported on the occupiers’ advance in this village. At that time, the General Staff noted numerous assault attempts in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, and Myrnohrad and emphasized that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult.

In October, Russia lost a record 54,400 troops killed and seriously wounded, according to the Ministry of Defense.

In October, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

Ukrainian troops evacuated a wounded comrade from the battlefield for the third time using the StarGate unmanned aerial system from SkyFall.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2026—amount to approximately 1,586,500 soldiers.

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