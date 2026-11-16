Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their interactive map of hostilities, marking the advance of Russian occupation forces near two settlements in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions as of the morning of November 16.

According to the analysts, in the Donetsk region, the Russian army has expanded its zone of control near the village of Vilne in the Shakhivska community of the Pokrovsk district.

The occupiers’ advance was also recorded near Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region. The settlement is located approximately seven kilometers east of Kupiansk.

“The enemy has advanced near Vilne and Petropavlivka,” the DeepState report states.

The changes are marked on an updated map of combat operations. Analysts did not specify the exact area of territory into which Russian troops have advanced.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 141 combat engagements took place on the front lines on November 15. In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks, particularly near Kostiantynivka, Novodmytrivka, Dovha Balka, and Vilne.

Meanwhile, in the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

Source: DeepState

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 2,560 Russian occupiers over the past day, according to the General Staff.

As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.

Fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence.

Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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