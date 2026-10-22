The General Staff has updated Russia's casualties in the war against Ukraine as of October 22

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,280 Russian occupiers over the past 24 hours. New data on enemy casualties was released as of October 22, 2026.

As of October 22, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,572,790 (+2,250) individuals;

tanks – 12,439 (+3);

armored combat vehicles – 25,594 (+8);

artillery systems – 51,447 (+44);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,229 (+1);

air defense systems – 1,719 (+3);

aircraft – 449 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 2,997 (+7) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 575,142 (+1,750) units;

cruise missiles – 5,138 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 165,641 (+363) units;

special equipment – 4,846 (+2) units

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, drones attacked Russian regions, and explosions were heard in several oblasts.

Meanwhile, 165 combat engagements took place on the front lines over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian defense forces struck military targets belonging to the Russian army.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed.

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