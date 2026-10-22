Russian shelling has left consumers in six regions of Ukraine without power

As of the morning of October 22, power outages affecting consumers in six regions of Ukraine were reported as a result of Russian shelling. In some regions, hourly power outages are also in effect, with up to two rotation cycles.

“The enemy continues to carry out attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure. As a result, as of this morning, there are new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions,” the statement said.

Utility workers have begun restoration work wherever the security situation permits.

Due to the consequences of Russian attacks in some regions, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly blackout schedules of up to two stages are being implemented until the end of the day.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, electricity consumption is at the same level as the previous day. Ukrenergo urges the public to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Facebook.

Russian drones damaged power facilities in the Khmelnytskyi region.

New power outages caused by Russian strikes were recorded in Kyiv and seven regions.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in some regions, according to Ukrenergo.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy urged people not to post photos or videos from sites of attacks on energy infrastructure.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that Russia systematically targets. During the visit, they assessed the damage from the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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